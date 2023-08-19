THE RELIEF was shared by Neil Warnock and keeper Lee Nicholls on the Huddersfield Town manager's first return to the Riverside Stadium since being replaced as Middlesbrough boss in November 2021.

Warnock's excellent league run against Boro continued - even though he was not savouring his sixth consecutive league win over the Teessiders - on the 36th anniversary of his maiden victory as a Football League manager with Scarborough on August 19, 1987.

A combination of fine keeping from Nicholls and a glaring stoppage-time miss from Sam Silvera ensured that Town picked up their first point of the campaign in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town took the lead when Dael Fry diverted Sorba Thomas' inswinging corner into his own net on 47 minutes, but Hayden Hackney levelled with a blistering strike just after the hour mark - Boro's first league goal of the campaign.

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town. Terriers defender Matty Pearson goes close in the first half for the Terriers, whose keeper Lee Nicholls was in excellent form at the Riverside. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On Nicholls, who made errors in Town's opening two games, Warnock said: "He does not normally make the mistakes he has made.

"After the game, you could see how relieved he was. You don't lose that when you are a top keeper and we are very lucky to have him. He will get us points."

On his emotion's after Town picked up their first point of the season, he continued: "It's disappointment and then relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got it right at half time and came out and did well for 15 minutes, but we didn't take our opportunities, which has been us this season hasn't it.

"But everyone gave it everything which is why I left the team alone from Leicester."

Warnock handed a debut late on to new signing Delano Burgzorg, with the Dutch forward joining on a season-long loan from German side Mainz.