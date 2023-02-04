Tony Mowbray is confident Joe Gelhardt will grab his opportunity at Sunderland with “both hands” after the Leeds United loanee’s importance to the Black Cats grew this week.

Sunderland’s top scorer Ross Stewart is set to miss the remainder of the Championship season with an Achilles injury and is scheduled to undergo surgery next week. He was stretchered off during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Fulham in the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old has played just 15 games this season after earlier injury woes but has 11 goals and three assists, establishing himself as one of the club’s most important players. Prior to Stewart’s injury, Mowbray told Gelhardt he would play with two strikers so both men could be in the team.

"I told him that if his talent was what I believe it is, we'll find a way - we'll play two up front, or whatever," said Mowbray, as he gave an insight into the discussions with Gelhardt before he arrived on loan from Leeds.

With Ellis Simms being recalled by Everton last month, Gelhardt’s importance to Sunderland has been elevated as they eye a place in the play-off spots.

"He's not going to think it's great Ross is injured but in his mind as a young guy, he's seeing an opportunity and I'm pretty sure he'll try and grab it with both hands," continued Mowbray.

"This kid now knows the opportunity is there right in front of him. He's just excited and he wants to play. We just hope he stays fit and enjoys his football and develops and grows into the player he can become himself in the next 10 to 12 years.

"For Joffy [Gelhardt], he will now feel he is going to play. We are going to be relying on him to score goals, he has to get into the box - and yet he does want to come to the ball and show how direct and strong and powerful he is.

