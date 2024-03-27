Richard Wood 'can see where Doncaster Rovers are going' as he signs new deal and identifies weakness to improve

But even at 38, the former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday defender still has areas he wants to improve.

Wood joined in the summer with high hopes of what Rovers were capable of under new management only for them to start poorly and him to pick up a calf injury.

But since February Doncaster have the second-best points tally in League Two, one behind Mansfield Town from a game fewer.

It is no coincidence that Wood has played all but eight minutes of those 10 matches.

"The last couple of months have been really good – playing-wise, how the squad's been, what the manager's trying to achieve," said the Rovers captain. "You can sort of see where we’re going to now."

Wood has therefore signed a new one-year contract.

He is enjoying being a regular but admits he needs to get better at being injured.

NEW CONTRACT: Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood

"I found it hard when I was injured," he said. "At 38, struggling with my calf, I came back, played a couple of games and did it again and you half-think 'Is that it?'

"In this last run of games I've played three times a week where before I got told I'm not allowed to do that. I can do it and I've been all right at it.

"It's hard work, don't get me wrong, my recovery's got to be good.

"When that motivation goes and I'm not fussed about playing and I'm picking games, I don't want it to be like that. I want to be available and ready for selection.

"When I'm playing I like to do it and offer advice at the same time but I need to make sure my focus is right when I'm not in the team, I need to be focused on doing my job off the field, which is helping as many people as I can.

"I do find it hard when I'm injured because all I want to do is play but I've spoken with the manager (Grant McCann) that it's something I need to really nail down if and when I'm not playing.

"(And) I'm desperate to score a goal, my children are desperate for me to score as well because they want me to do a stupid celebration.