Richard Wood says Doncaster Rovers' recent Crewe Alexandra memories will count for nothing in League Two play-offs

As far as Rovers captain Richard Wood is concerned, it will not make the slightest but of difference – not when his team-mates have got this far with a very blinkered approach.

Wood is as matter-of-fact as his manger, Grant McCann, a take-each-game-as-it-comes merchant if ever there was one.

Given that approach has taken the team into the play-offs on the back of a 12-match unbeaten run – two draws bookending an impressive sequence of wins the Railwaymen were part of – Wood sees no reason to change now.

"It won't affect anything," insisted Wood, a League One play-off winner with Rotherham United in 2017-18. "It's a play-off . We've just got to concentrate on ourselves. We'll do our homework on what they do but we'll concentrate on what we do and do what we've done to get us this far.

"All that matter is who performs best over the two legs and wins – it's irrelevant what's happened before.

"There's no point looking into how we played there, how we did or what they did, we just have to look forward to what's going to happen.

BLINKERED: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"All I and every players wants to do is win and it's just about being focused, concentrated, making sure you do everything to prepare right and enjoy it. That's my message to my players: enjoy the moment and just make sure we perform on the day.

"We have to be fully concentrated and have no regrets about our preparation.

"The way I see it, I just see all four teams have an equal chance of getting through.

"We're confident and we're in a good place at the minute."

It would have been easy to get carried away by a remarkable run which took Rovers from 22nd in the 24-team division at the start of February to fifth at the end of April. or at least it would be without McCann preaching his "next game" mentality.

"He keeps saying it all the time and that's why he's been very good," says Wood. "What he says in the media reflects what he says to us and I think it's rubbed off well and kept our focus.

"It's taking each game as it comes and if he gets rumbles of people being carried away he'll make sure he sorts us out and gets our feet firmly on the ground.

"It's been really good how he's managed it all.

"The gaffer's done really well with that because his message has never changed. When results weren't coming and we had injury problems it was always the same to us as players and what he wanted from us and it's only just started to click, all at the same time."

Also important has been a squad ethic which has impressed Wood.

"It isn't just an XI and I haven't been at a football club which is just about 11 players, it's all about the squad. You're only as good as your squad is so for the lads to come off the bench or into the XI and do well, it says a lot," he comments.

"To achieve what we want to takes a squad.

"when Tom Anderson’s been out Joe (Olowu)'s come in and done unbelievably. He's unfortunate not to be in the team.