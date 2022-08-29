Richard Wood still a superhero to Rotherham United and his two boys

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Wood, of Rotherham United, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Birmingham (Picture: James Hardisty)

Jurgen Klopp may have got a fair bit of airtime for the above comments ahead of the weekend. But Paul Warne has been saying it for years.

When you are taking on the planet, you need a superhero. Thankfully, Rotherham United have one in Richard Wood.

The Millers captain, 37 years young, ran off in celebration towards his boys on Saturday after his first double since Wembley 2018.

Richard Wood, of Rotherham United, celebrates towards the home fans at the end of the match. (Picture: James Hardisty)

Arms aloft, all that was missing was him flying off in the air, with a red cape on his back and a Superman logo on his jersey.

Liverpool may have got nine, but they haven’t got Wood, whose disappointment at not taking home the match ball against Birmingham was genuine.

Truth be told, there’s not much space on his mantelpiece. His lads, watching in the main stand, were pleased as punch, so not to worry.

Speaking straight after the game, Wood said: “They were loving it, absolutely loving it. They’re really happy. It’s a ‘proud dad’ moment for me.

Juninho Bacuna, of Birmington City, challenges Dan Barlaser, of Rotherham United for the ball. (Picture: James Hardisty)

“I’m off to Rinaldis Italian restaurant in Wakefield straight from here. It’s a favourite place of ours. It’s going to get busy and there’s no booking, so can I go now please? Don’t hold me up.

“The missus will be going mad at me in the car! I might have one glass of red, no more.

“I’ve never scored a hat-trick. That’s why I was desperate.

“I nearly had a chance, but their lad has headed it, to be fair. I was gutted, I don’t get many chances to score three.”

Two will do and the last of the summer wine as far as Rotherham were concerned was of excellent vintage.

Should the week pass with Dan Barlaser, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ben Wiles still wearing Millers’ colours by the time that Warne’s men reconvene on home soil against Watford next Saturday, then everyone will feel a warm glow.

It’s about continuing to make hay while the sun shines.

The Millers’ first home victory over Birmingham since October 1989, when Rotherham novelty act Jive Bunny were at number one in the charts, was fully merited and could not be doubted.

It was Wood’s afternoon – thanks to a goal in each half – but plenty of others hit the right notes.

Perhaps the most significant development was this.

This was the sort of game that Millers fans have seen at this level many times over, more especially at home. A one-goal lead and then events start to turn and it ends in defeat as the away team feast in front of a massed bank of their supporters in the second half.

Here, Rotherham handled adversity: a missed penalty and two quick-fire injuries, but they were not to be moved. They grew.

The second goal came from a home player, when Wood gleefully got on the end of Barlaser’s succulent centre, showing more desire than the Blues’ backline.

Barlaser, the man whom Millers fans take delight in calling the ‘Geordie Pirlo’ showed his mettle in particular.

The midfielder cleared his head after seeing his weak 62nd-minute penalty saved by Blues keeper John Ruddy after Barnsley-born Marc Roberts was penalised for tugging back the bothersome Ogbene – the contact initially looked outside of the box, to be fair.

More importantly, Barlaser did not feel sorry for himself and neither did Rotherham.

The schemer had earlier proved the assist king in setting up Wood’s opener in the first half.

It came from a clever short routine after Grant Hall – who already looks as if he has been a Rotherham United player for years – saw his downward header tipped over by Ruddy.

Cohen Bramall, impressive and a real road-runner before he succumbed to injury in the second period, expertly worked the act with Barlaser, whose inswinging cross was bulleted in by Wood, who provided an encore later. What a guy.

On his goal target, the veteran, whose previous best haul was seven in the 2017-18 promotion campaign with his season’s total now up to three, quipped: “It’s 25 now, isn’t it...I’ve always said I should score more goals. It might dry up now. I could have cursed myself!

“Touch wood, I’ll be all right. I cause problems in the opposition box, I know I do. I always have done. I was disappointed last season when I got only one goal. Sometimes it just clicks and then builds. Things fall for you.”

Bramall’s cross should have yielded a second soon after Wood’s opener for Ogbene. His miss was inexplicable, but his performance was irresistible; Roberts’s irritation culminating in the penalty award on the restart.

Across the pitch, the Millers claimed victories. It was summed up by Conor Washington.

He may not have scored, but his indefatigable work-rate and desire contrasted markedly with Troy Deeney, a pale, sad shadow of the player who wreaked havoc at this level not too long back. One group of players looked a team and it was not those in royal blue.

Birmingham fans aren’t daft and were quick to make their feelings known at the end.