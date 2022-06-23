The former Hull City captain, who left at the end of last season, made 42 appearances for the club in 2021-22, having also been a regular during the Tigers’ League One title-winning campaign of the previous year.

The 31-year-old Teessider, who started his career at Boro, was also promoted to the Championship with Rotherham in 2014 and Blackburn in 2018 – and is now chasing the fourth promotion of his career.

Smallwood, who had attracted interest from several clubs including League One outfit Peterborough United, is contracted with the club until at least the summer of 2024, with the option of a further season.

Richie Smallwood. Picture: Bradford City

He said: “I look to bring leadership and think the way the manager (Mark Hughes) wants to play will suit me well. The project he sold to me was very attractive and I was very impressed by the ideas he has.”

Barnsley have completed the signing of former Bristol City defender Robbie Cundy on a two-year deal – with the 25-year-old becoming the club’s third summer capture.

Cundy, who turned down fresh terms at Ashton Gate – with his existing deal running out at the end of this month – is well known to Reds head coach Michael Duff, who monitored him during his time at Bath City before moving to the Robins in 2019.

The 6ft 2in right-sided defender made a first-team breakthrough at the end of last season, making 14 appearances.

But despite showing promise, a lack of regular game-time and the plethora of defensive options at Bristol helped Cundy arrive at the decision to move on.

Massimo Luongo, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have left Sheffield Wednesday.