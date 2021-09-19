Richie Wellens going bald watching Doncaster Rovers until they finally get win

There were plenty of nerves at the Keepmoat stadium when Pontus Dahlberg brought down Greg Leigh on the stroke of half- time but the relief was palpable as the referee waved play on.

Tommy Rowe headed in the winning goal in the 81st minute for his second strike in as many games for a much-needed victory.

“Managing a football club is a stressful job and I work as hard as any manager in the country. My family have to deal with that so this win is for them, the players and our supporters,” said Wellens.

Richie Wellens manager of Doncaster Rovers. (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“I’m going bald, I’ve got a patchy beard and I’ll probably die young or have a heart attack before my time, but I do this so the players and supporters get their rewards and they have done from this game. The result was exactly what we needed.

“We banked them in at times, but this game was more about our young team getting the basics right and we won the match by scoring from a set-play, defending our box well and our keeper making good saves. After we scored, we tried to protect the lead and our wingers dropped deeper.

“We didn’t want to do that, but it’s human nature and we needed Pontus to make a top save, which you expect from him because he’s a top-class keeper. They probably should have had a penalty and our analyst has said it should have been, but we deserve that bit of luck, because we’ve had horrendous luck so far this season.”

Doncaster Rovers: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Galbraith, Smith, Close; Vilca, Hiwula (Cukur 68), Dodoo. Unused substitutes: Jones, Olowu, Bostock, Barlow, Seaman, Gardner.

Morecambe: Andresson; Cooney, O’Connor, Wootton, Leigh (Gibson 71); Diagouraga, McCalmont (Phillips 57), McLoughlin; McDonald (McPake 78), Gnahoua, Stockton. Unused substitutes: Letheren, Jones, Wildig, Delaney.