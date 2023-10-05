All Sections
Rivals of Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers become the latest club to axe their manager as sacking season takes hold

LEAGUE TWO club Gillingham have become the third English Football League club to sack their manager in the space of just over 12 hours after parting company with Neil Harris.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:02 BST

The move follows hot on the heels of the axing of Bradford City chief Mark Hughes last night. Shortly after, Sheffield Wednesday called time on Xisco Munoz's troubled spell in charge.

Harris had been at the Priestfield helm for just over 20 months, a similar amount of time to Hughes.

They are the eighth EFL club to change manager so far in 2023-24.

Neil Harris. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire.Neil Harris. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire.
Neil Harris. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire.

A Gills statement said: "The club has decided it now wishes to go in a different direction and will begin the process of identifying a head coach to take the team forward."

Harris's assistant, former Leeds United and Hull City midfielder David Livermore will also be leaving the club.

Former Bristol City boss Keith Millen will take control of first-team matters on an interim basis with immediate effect.

The Kent club started the campaign in excellent fashion, winning their opening five matches in all competitions.

Three successive defeats in league and cup followed before back-to-back victories over Harrogate Town and Morecambe seemingly steadied the ship.

But the Gills have lost their last three matches at league level, including a 2-1 reverse at Doncaster Rovers.

They are eighth in League Two, level on points with the two teams who occupy the final two play-off spots and four behind leaders Notts County.

