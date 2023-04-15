Rochdale 0 Bradford City 3: Comfortable win sees Bantams continue to stalk League Two's top three

Bradford City are ominously stalking the automatic promotion spots in League Two after a comfortable win over Rochdale.

Although they scored three times, it was the defenders they had to thank, Sam Stubbs scoring their only clean goal, and the unit he was part of keeping a fifth clean sheet in six games, albeit only just after substitute Devante Rodney hit the crossbar with the points already in the bag.

An 89th-minute equaliser for Stockport County means they stay sixth and two points outside of the top three but those above will be sitting uncomfortably.

Unusually, Andy Cook did not score, but once Stubbs had put them in front, the defence held steady and they kept up the pressure until the bottom-of-the-table team cracked, Ethan Ebanks-Landell putting through his own net after 74 minutes.

It calmed all fears that Bradford might be caught by a lucky sucker-punch.

Running out to over 3,200 away supporters who filled a side rather than an end of Spotland, Bradford started the game by putting on an exhibition.

They needed just six minutes to take the lead with their first goal of the season from a defender, Stubbs getting up highest to Richie Smallwood's free-kick after Max Taylor fouled Harry Chapman out wide.

From there, it looked like they would steamroller the bottom-of-the-table side.

IMPRESSIVE: Richie Smallwood made Bradford City's first two goals

Andy Cook blasted a pull-back over, Jamie Walker had a shot blocked and dragged another wide.

When Rochdale finally had a shot of their own, 16 minutes in, Danny Lloyd put his free-kick straight into the defensive wall.

Chapman was giving Taylor a difficult afternoon, pouncing to take the ball off his toes when the centre-back picked up Cook's flick-on but there was not enough time for the top-scorer or anyone else to get on the end of the dinked cross.

Chapman dragged another shot off target after carrying the ball forward.

But twice in a minute Dale sent out a warning as to what would happen if the Bantams did not stay switched on at the back.

With Harry Lewis rushing out at him, Ian Henderson surprisingly shot wide and the goalkeeper had to come off his line again to deny Abraham Odoh in the 26th minute.

It provoked Scott Banks into dipping a shot onto the opposite crossbar, but not the insurance goal the Bantams could have done with.

That said, Rochdale could not lay a glove on them after the break.

Walker got free at a 62nd-minute corner but Henderson cleared his goalbound header away.

The nerve-settling second came from another free-kick by the impressive Smallwood, home centre-back Ebanks Landell heading it in.

Banks's goal in the 82nd-minute looped off Keohane and into the net.

The game was won, making Rodney's header off the crossbar and into the grateful arms of Lewis, academic.

With Bradford one of three teams in the play-off places on 71 points, it is too close to call but others will be fidgeting nervously in their seats at the Bantams' form.

Rochdale: O'Donnell; Mullarkey, Taylor, Ebanks-Landell, Keohane; Lloyd (Sinclair 71), Brierley (Ball 78), Kelly, Mellor; Odoh (Rodney 71), Henderson.

Unused substitutes: Eastwood, Seriki, Graham.

Bradford City: Lewis; Halliday, Stubbs, Crichlow, Ridehalgh; Smallwood, Gilliead (East 90); Banks (Kelly 85), Walker (Derbyshire 85), Chapman (Nevers 71); Cook (Osadebe 90).

Unused substitutes: Doyle, Bola.