Rotherham United midfielder doubtful to face Wycombe Wanderers as Millers are left with just one fit striker

The 26-year-old, who has made 28 appearances for the Millers this campaign, was withdrawn during the first half of Rotherham's Papa John's Trophy semi-final against Hartlepool United.

Paul Warne's side booked their place at Wembley with a 5-4 penalty shootout win, with the United manager admitting it was a difficult decision to replace Lindsay with Mickel Miller after 34 minutes.

“He’s a little downbeat because he thought he was fit enough to play. He’d had an injection in his arm and as the game went on you could tell he was struggling," said Warne.

“It wasn’t an easy substitution to make, but it was the right thing to do. Whether he will be available to travel at the weekend is doubtful.”

Miller made his own comeback from an injury at Hartlepool while the game also saw the return of on-loan Huddersfield defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

“It was great to get minutes into both of them. Rarmani did well on the whole, but was a tad rusty with a few things, which is to be expected," added Warne.

“I think Mickel was excellent. He’s an old fashioned winger, who just wants to past people and cross, which I really like in my wide players.”

PAUL WARNE: The Rotherham manager has some injury problems ahead of Saturday's trip to Wycombe. Picture: PA Wire.

Rotherham could have just one striker - top-scorer Michael Smith - available for the trip to Wycombe with Georgie Kelly sidelined as Joshua Kayode faces a race to be fit.

Will Grigg and Freddie Ladapo are both out for longer periods.

"Unfortunately for us, four of the five strikers we have are injured, but it is something we just have to get on with," added Warne.

“Georgie and Freddie are definitely out for the weekend, but JJ [Kayode could make it.”