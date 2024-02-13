A mizzly, drizzzly Tuesday night in Rotherham United was not the obvious canvas for a work of footballing artistry, especially not when the indefatigable but ultimately bottom-of-the-Championship Millers were given a fourth-minute lead to cling to by Christ Tiehi. If ever three points would have to be ground out, Hull City would surely have to do it.

For more than an hour of football, the hosts frustrated the life out of the play-off chasers, Viktor Johansson's brilliance coming to the rescue whenever the Tigers squeezed through cracks in the defensive wall in front of them.

But there was nothing Johansson could do about a "rabona" from four or so yards out into the top far corner of the net.

And inevitably, once the door had been forced open, Hull pushed their way through, Noah Ohio's first goal for them doubling the lead within a matter of minutes.

With quality like that to call on, Hull really should be in May's play-offs and if they are, they really ought to have a good chance of winning them.

Even Rotherham's seemingly unquenchable spirit can only take them so far against it. To only lose 2-1 was something of an achievement and a tribute to Johansson.

The Millers love a good arm wrestle against the division's top football sides, and Tiehi took just four minutes setting one up for them.

SHOCK AND AWE: Jaden Philogene celebrates his outstanding goal with Hull City team-mate Ozan Tufan

That was when the midfielder ran onto a volley and his a shot which deflected into the net.

The Millers, who were playing with two centre-forwards in Sam Nombe and debutant Charlie Wyke, kept pushing while Hull tried to clear their heads, Peter Kiosos's shot deflecting for a Sam Clucas corner which Ryan Allsop had to be alert to push it over his crossbar, and Nombe shooting at the keeper.

But it was inevitable play-off chasing Hull were going to take a grip of the game.

Billy Sharp's stooping header from a Philogene cross forced the first save of a busy night for Viktor Johansson in the 12th minute but it took twice as long for the Tigers to properly turn the screw.

WONDER GOAL: Jaden Philogene equalises for Hull City

The save Johansson made from Jacob Greaves midway through the half was sensational, low to his right. The centre-back had two more good headed chances from a later set piece but the first was blocked and he put the rebound into the side netting.

The frustration of the 2,166 in the away end turned personal as it grew, "City, sort it out!" turning to "Liam, sort it out!" as the coach, Rosenior, searched for answers.

Philogene was rolling out the flicks and tricks but they were not getting his side very far.

Johansson made another good low save from Anass Zaroury at his near post, and kept out a wonderfully acrobatic effort from Philogene.

TUSSLE: Hull City's Tyler Morton competes with Christ Tiehi of Rotherham United for the ball

Tyler Morton shot over in stoppage time before Hakeem Odoffin got in the way of a Zaroury effort.

The waves of black and amber kept coming after the break, Johansson saving again after a Regan Slater cross/shot deflected off Seb Revan, Philogene putting a good headed chance over from Zaroury's cross, and Fabio Carvalho's effort comfortably gathered in the goalkeeper's midriff.

Rotherham offered a bit more in response, Nombe glancing a header wide and Ollie Rathbone's long-range effort forcing a decent save.

A Hull goal looked the more likely but not inevitable, although if they got it early enough, you felt a second was.

Rosenior tried his best to make it happen, bringing on Ohio and Ozan Tufan and switching to a very forward-thinking 4-4-2. The away end was of the same mindset, demanding "Attack, attack, attack!"

Within minutes it had work, Tufan's effort thumped across the crossbar and Philogene twisting his right leg behind his left to poke a quite remarkable goal.

Four minutes later Ryan Giles played Ohio in to score the second with his left foot.

It was only right. For Philogene to have not been on the winning side after such an amazing goal would have been a travesty. He is a special talent.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Kioso, Odoffin, Humphreys (Appiah 81), Peltier (Morrison 66), Revan; Rathbone (Cafu 81), Tiehi (Rinomhota 74), Clucas; Nombe, Wyke (Eaves 74).

Unused substitutes: Hugill, Lindsay, Phillips, Seriki.

Hull City: Allsop; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Giles; Morton, Slater (Tufan 66); Philogene, Carvalho (Jacob 83), Zaroury (Ohio 66); Sharp (Docherty 83).

Unused substitutes: McLoughlin, Traore, Pandur, Connolly, Omur.