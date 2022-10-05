Rotherham United 1 Millwall 1: Matt Taylor happy to take point on opening night

In terms of Rotherham United, certainly during their spells in the second-tier, supporters of many supposed ‘superior’ rival clubs have often adopted a disparaging attitude towards them - usually to their cost - and the Millers faithful certainly do not care either.

A big man, Matt Taylor has taken over a loud and proud Championship underdog and when it comes to fighting back, he knows a fair bit about that himself after being dumped on football’s scrapheap as a teenager before picking himself up and answering the doubters back.

In his managerial career, he has also proved what is possible in ending Exeter City’s decade-long exile from League One.

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser (right) celebrates scoring the opener against Millwall (Picture: PA)

His new mission revolves around doing his bit to help his new club finally consolidate at second-tier level - something that eluded his predecessor. It won’t be easy, but nothing usually is.

Unlike many clubs at this level, Millwall have never been one to adopt a superior attitude.

After going behind to Dan Barlaser’s early penalty, they were the better side in the second half of the first half and were on top on the restart, but could not find a way through after levelling in spectacular fashion on 42 minutes.

They say that new managers learn more about their side in adversity rather than when everything is hunky-dory and that will probably apply to Taylor after his first match at the helm.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor (Picture: PA)

As Paul Warne used to say, every Championship point is precious. This one was. Most definitely in your first outing. Take something.

The fortune went Taylor’s way. Barlaser’s ninth-minute spot-kick squirmed under ex-Sheffield United keeper George Long and should have been saved. Although there was no doubting about the penalty’s validity after a sluggish Jake Cooper brought down the rather more fleet-of-foot Ben Wiles with a despairing challenge.

The Millers could do nothing about Millwall’s sublime 25-yard equaliser shortly before the break from Zian Flemming, who showed the quality that so attracted Huddersfield Town to him earlier this year.

His encore, by way of a fine free-kick on the resumption fortunately struck the woodwork, while former Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw mercifully left his shooting boots at home all night.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson falls into his own net during the Sky Bet Championship matchwith Millwall (Picture: PA)

While Taylor’s name was sung heartily by Millers followers after he and assistant Wayne Carlisle were introduced to the crowd for the first time before kick-off, his Millwall counterpart Gary Rowett is running out of friends.

That is principally down to the Londoners’ simply atrocious away form, with no three points since March 5 and just two victories on their travels this calendar year.

It had the makings of a long first half for Millwall after their early concession - and more especially given their travel sickness in 2022.

At the back, they looked decidedly ponderous and vulnerable, certainly early on. Unfortunately, the Millers could not bully the visitors and keep them under the gun after that ideal opening and Millwall gradually came into the game and started to enjoy some spells of possession and gain confidence.

Dressed in a smart jumper and slacks, Taylor called for a coat midway through the half on a nippy autumnal night. Unfortunately, the Lions’ leveller will have made him feel that bit colder.

A warning has been posted when Tyler Burey, who posed issues on Rotherham’s right, wastefully screwed a shot wide with the outside of his right foot after an error from Richard Wood.

Bradshaw, one of a host of Millwall players with Yorkshire links, then volleyed over with Wood breathing down his neck following a succulent cross from Burey.

It looked like Taylor’s first half in charge would end with a welcome Millers lead to mull over at the interval. Unfortunately, Flemming had other ideas and how, unleashing a stunning 25-yarder after patient build-up play involving Billy Mitchell.

With their mojo returning, Millwall pushed on and possessed the poise - and the ball - for significant tranches of the second half.

Flemming’s prowess was again there to see with a delicious curling free-kick bringing out a top-drawer save from Viktor Johansson, who splendidly tipped his effort onto the woodwork.

From the resultant corner, Bradshaw was off beam with a header when unmarked, with the hosts starting to live dangerously.

Fortunately, it continued not to happen for Bradshaw, who then toe-poked an effort wide after latching onto a miscued shot from Flemming.

Second-best, United hung in there and had no option but to wait for something to drop on what started out as a fine and encouraging evening thanks to Barlaser’s moment, but then went downhill. They could not conjure the chance they craved.

Taylor’s decision to bring on Lee Peltier and Shane Ferguson in more of a defensive move to wrestle back a bit of control as Millwall held sway told a story.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Hall, Wood, Harding; Norton-Cuffy (Lindsay 90), Barlaser, Wiles, Rathbone (Ferguson 76), Bramall (Peltier 76); Ogbene, Washington (Eaves 58). Unused substitutes: Vickers, Kelly, Humphreys.

Millwall: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville, Voglsammer (Bennett 76); Flemming, Burey (Styles 85); Bradshaw (Afobe 76). Unused substitutes: Bialkowski, Evans, Shackleton, Honeyman.