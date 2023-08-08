All Sections
Rotherham United 1 Morecambe 1: Debutant Dillon Phillips is Millers' spot-kick hero

ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Taylor was pleased to see his side shake off their weekend hammering at Stoke with a 4-2 Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory over Morecambe.
By Jack Pickering
Published 8th Aug 2023, 23:19 BST

The Millers were thumped 4-1 in their Championship opener and boss Taylor said his side were “shell-shocked” in an opening 25 minutes against the League Two side where they fell behind to Michael Mellon’s clinical finish.

But Josh Kayode, pictured, levelled before the break and then debutant goalkeeper Dillon Phillips saved two penalties to earn a place in the second round.

Taylor said: “It was a pleasing building performance, it wasn’t a great opening 25 minutes, we looked shell-shocked from the weekend and that showed.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeRotherham United manager Matt Taylor Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
“We started to build platforms on the pitch and got up the pitch. It was important we scored before half-time. It was one-way traffic in the second half and we could have won it, we had enough chances. That is maybe where people aren’t feeling great about themselves.”

On Phillips, who was a summer signing from Cardiff, Taylor added: “The biggest reward is that there is another game and that is important for him.

“Dillon needs games, he hasn’t played many games over the last couple of years but we know how good a goalkeeper he is. He is providing good competition.”

Derek Adams, whose side won in this competition at the New York Stadium 12 months ago, was proud of his League Two men.

“It was a pleasing performance, especially for a League Two club coming to the Championship,” he said.

“We could have gone ahead before and the goal we scored was an excellent goal.

“It was nothing more than we deserved because we dominated large spells in that first half.

“To come here and do that was very pleasing.”

