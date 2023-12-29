Rotherham United 1 Sunderland 1: Sam Clucas stunner earns another point for bottom club Millers

Rotherham United remain bottom of the Championship table despite adding a draw with Sunderland to their Boxing Day victory over Middlesbrough.

Leam Richardson’s Millers forced play-off chasing Sunderland to battle back to earn a 1-1 draw at the New York Stadium.

Two second-half goals ensured a point for both sides with Jack Clarke getting a deflected leveller for the visitors after Sam Clucas put the Millers ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a quiet opening 15 minutes but the game almost came to life when Dan Neil took aim from distance and saw his effort whistle just wide of target.

Rotherham United's Sam Clucas celebrates scoring their side's first goal against Sunderland (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA)

Rotherham almost capitalised on a loose ball from Jobe Bellingham in midfield and Jordan Hugill was able to send Sam Nombe clear on goal. The Millers’ record signing’s effort was kept out by the onrushing Anthony Patterson.

From the resulting corner, a flicked effort from Hakeem Odoffin was touched over the top by Patterson.

Patterson again came to Sunderland’s rescue as he got down low to tip Nombe’s bending effort behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again the corner caused panic in the Black Cats box and the visitors would have been relieved to see the ball scrambled over the top after Jamie Lindsay had tried a backheel.

Sunderland's Jack Clarke equalises against Rotherham with a deflected shot (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA)

Rotherham were certainly creating the better chances with only a wayward effort from Clarke in response from Michael Beale’s side.

Odoffin was the next to come close for the home side as he flicked a header goalwards but into Patterson’s grasp.

Rotherham got the opener in the 48th minute when Sam Clucas volleyed in superbly from the edge of the box after running onto Pierre Ekwah’s cleared header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland responded with Clarke leading another attack. He found Trai Hume but his effort was easily dealt with by Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Luke O’Nien then tried a long-range effort which flew just wide of Johansson’s goal.

The visitors started to enjoy more possession and finally got on level terms with 17 minutes left.

It came when Alex Pritchard’s cross was only cleared as far as Clarke and his effort took a deflection to loop over Johansson and in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland were pushing for all three points in the final 10 minutes. A vicious volley from O’Nien was blocked while a decent chance fell to Dan Ballard but the defender fired wide from the edge of the box.

Six minutes of added time gave both sides a chance to grab a winner.

Rotherham substitute Georgie Kelly fired into the stand when off balance down the left.

Sunderland threatened when Pritchard found Timothee Pembele with a cross from the left but his header was gathered at the second attempt by Johansson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers could have nicked it right at the end but Tom Eaves headed Cafu’s cross off target.