Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Wood has done so much in his Rotherham United career, but there's always time for something different.

His first goal double at the AESSEAL New York Stadium - and first brace since Wembley 2018 - continued the Millers' vibrant start to the season. A first home win over Birmingham since 1989 was also a landmark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood powered home headers in each half following succulent crosses from Dan Barlaser, The man who Millers fans call the 'Geordie Pirlo' did miss a 62nd-minute penalty, but not to worry as the Millers' fine unbeaten league start to 2022-23 continued'.

Richard Wood, of Rotherham United, celebrates scoring the opening goal of the match against Birmingham City. Picture: James Hardisty.

Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene both underlined why the end of the transfer window with both still in Millers colours will be as significant as anything in the final week.

It was not quite vintage Rotherham from the previous Saturday game here, but they certainly had their moments.

After opening the scoring, Blues were bossed by a Millers side who sensed their fragility and the half-time whistle came at a timely juncture for the visitors.

Rotherham made two changes, with Brooke Norton-Cuffy handed a league game and Cohen Bramall coming in on the left flank.

It was the latter who helped conjure the breakthrough just before the half-hour.

A lovely flighted corner was first met by Grant Hall, whose downward header was tipped over by John Ruddy. A clever short-corner routine between Bramall and Barlaser then headed in Wood bulleting home a header from just his sort of range.

Blues - who had three teenagers in midfield - were starting to look vulnerable and Bramall soon burst clear before delivering a fine low cross which should have been dispatched by Ogbene, who fired wide of a gaping goal.

While not quite at the heights of Reading or Swansea, the Ireland international still troubled Blues at times.

Ben Wiles spurned a big chance to make it 2-0 before the break, beating his hands in frustration on the deck after miscuing his effort from a cross from Ogbene, who had tested Ruddy with an early curler.

Ogbene was at the centre of a penalty appeal as well after being challenged by Auston Trusty in the box. The hosts complained but referee Gavin Ward was unmoved.

Blues offered little up top, with Troy Deeney particularly quiet on his return to the side.

The fact that the visitors were just 1-0 down and attacking their big contingent in the second half was enough to keep them interested, at least.

Blues fans, who jeered their side off at the break, were more animated early in the second period when Scott Hogan got past Cameron Humphreys, who went down with a hamstring issue, before seeing his shot blocked with Juninho Bacuna blazing over the rebound.

Another luckless and untimely from a home perspective saw Bramall also make way with injury as Paul Warne looked up to the skies ruefully.

A cross-shot from Barlaser was then tipped over in the nick of time from Ruddy, while going towards the other goal, Blues' intensity and application was more pronounced.