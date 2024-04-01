The Millers have endured a harrowing season, with this just their fourth victory and a dire run of 10 losses in their last 11 matches saw them on the brink of relegation on Easter Monday.

The Millers need a footballing miracle to survive the drop – they are 18 points adrift of safety, plus a wildly inferior goal difference with just six games remaining – but they gave their supporters a wholehearted performance and something to cheer with the rare victory.

A crazy final 20 minutes saw them twice go ahead to get their first win since Boxing Day.

DELAYED: Rotherham Umited manager Leam Richardson saw his team avoid relegation from The Championship on Easter Monday - but it is likely to be confirmed this weekend. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Loanee striker Charlie Wyke nodded in the winner with four minutes left to play and it ensured Neil Harris’ side remain in danger of the drop themselves – just four points above the relegation zone.

For Rotherham head coach Leam Richardson and his players, the writing has long been on the wall – but they are determined to go down fighting.

“We need to go into the summer with some sort of momentum,” said Richardson. “The main thing is we are very aware of what we are doing. We are doing a rebuild.”

Rotherham had gone in front through Seb Revan’s powerful strike, his first senior goal, but a scrappy effort from substitute Ryan Longman levelled the scores up.

Millwall then pushed for the winner but were sucker-punched when Wyke got on the end of Revan’s cross and buried a header beyond Matija Sarkic.

Richardson said: “Millwall are going to bring certain things to the table and we had to match that. We did that in large parts.

“I am pleased for certain players who have kept themselves available and put themselves out there in many situations where some wouldn’t.

“I am pleased for the fans, it’s easy to say that, but they do live and breathe it. They have seen a competitive display.

“As a club we need to come together and become a better version of ourselves. I was made up for Seb. Because he is learning and seeing things for the first time. He has kept himself going and available.

“Many people in January turned their nose up to the challenge (of joining) but Charlie took the challenge on and wanted to be part of it. Credit to him because he deserved the goal too.”

Millers took the lead after 71 minutes as Revan cut in from the right and lashed into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Millwall really ought to have equalised as the ball fell kindly to Michael Obafemi from a long throw but the striker was denied by a brave block from Johansson.

They did get the leveller after 78 minutes as Ryan Longman reacted quickest to a scramble in the box to poke over the line.

Rotherham went back in front after 86 minutes with Wyke to leave Millwall boss Neil Harris fuming.

He moaned: “We threw it away. We were the better team and created the most chances.

“We certainly controlled the second half. The first half was very scrappy.