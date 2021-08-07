Rotherham United 2 Plymouth Argyle 0 - player ratings

CONFIDENCE: Rotherham United's Wes Harding

Stuart Rayner rates hw the Millers performed man for man.

Viktor Johansson – an important first-half tip-over but not much else to do 7

Wes Harding – threaded a couple of nice early passes and a brilliant tackle by the byline lifted his game a notch 8

Michael Ihiekwe – solid at the back 6

Richard Wood – one excellent recovery when Ryan Hardie got in front of him 6

Chiedozie Ogbene – always available down the right even if his end product could be hit and miss at times 7

Jamie Lindsay – nothing flash but a good midfield performance 6

Dan Barlaser – thundered into a couple of tackles and set up an early chance Ben Wiles should have done better with 7

Ben Wiles – spooned a good early chance but more than made up for it with the goal he scored. Given a deserved ovation as he came off. 8

Mickel Miller – unable to take full advantage when played into good positions 6

Freddie Ladapo – shut the Plymouth fans up with his early tap-in 7

Michael Smith – a good performance including making WIles's goal 7.

Substitutes:

Ollie Rathbone (for Barlaser, 59) – decent enough debut but Rotherham had broken the back of the game when he came on 5

Hakeem Odoffin (for Wiles, 76) – a bit of extra insurance 5

Shane Ferguson (for Miller, 83) – showed his class when he came on 7.