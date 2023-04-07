RELEASED this week, West Brom's latest accounts referenced how 'material uncertainty' may cast significant doubt over the club owners' ability to continue as a going concern.

Rotherham United's recent financial figures, in comparison, make for much better reading and even prompted leading football finance expert Kieran Maguire to label them as 'the smartest club in the Championship' last month.

On the pitch, there may be ongoing concerns about the Millers' second-tier status. But there should be a few less worries now, at least. Certainly if they play like this.

This was the Millers at their pumped up and irresistible best as they won individual battles across the park against their opponents - en route to their first ever home victory at this level over Albion and married it with goal threat after tepid displays in their previous three winless matches.

Rotherham United's Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Friday April 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

It was the successful template for survival football.

By the end, the game showcased a high-octane team against a disparate line-up of individuals who were subjected to damning, but deserved chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’ late on from their disgruntled followers.

The Millers may have done it the hard way after trailing to a penalty from ex-Millers loanee John Swift, but their character was unquenchable, personified in Jordan Hugill, who will never forget this particular Good Friday for sure.

They ended the afternoon on easy street and put scoreboard pressure on their rivals at the bottom before the 3pm kick-offs in the process and dealt a crushing blow on the play-off hopes of pitiful Albion.

Earlier, much earlier, it had looked one of those days for Hugill.

The striker, who scored just once in 20 appearances during a loan spell with the Baggies in 2020-21, missed an early sitter and then conceded a penalty to compound matters.

He dusted himself down to bully Albion for the rest of the game and score goals either side of half-time and the early smirks from the Albion contingent were wiped off their faces.

Boasting a derisory two efforts on target in their previous three matches, Rotherham made a mockery of the wretched figure after 45 minutes of this particular occasion - with their ‘on target’ total being triple that embarrassing amount.

Albion possessed sporadic danger on the counter, more especially in the shape of Daryl Dike - who tested Viktor Johansson with a thumping early half-volley - but at the other end of the pitch, their defending was lamentable.

It resulted in just one concession with a mixture of poor finishing from the hosts and alert goalkeeping from Josh Griffiths ensuring that the visitors weren’t looking at a sizeable deficit at the interval.

Just as Rotherham were taking hold of the game, they spoiled it by going behind when Hugill tripped Conor Townsend, with the Albion captain and ex-Hull City player having surged forward after the hosts were undressed on the left. Swift did the rest from 12 yards. Not to worry

The hosts - who lost Bailey Wright to injury less than five minutes before - did not feel sorry for themselves. A reprehensible back-four performance from the Baggies was more than enough to keep them enthused.

Griffiths raced on to block Shane Ferguson’s effort after Hugill’s flick and the Millers centre forward soon had his cathartic moment, heading home following Conor Coventry’s inswinging corner.

Griffiths thwarted Chiedozie Ogbene low down before Hugill - getting a taste for it - headed against the bar before the visitors were afforded the sanctuary of the dressing room at half-time.

The Millers - who also spurned a golden first-half chance when Tariqe Fosu fired a rebound over with the goal gaping and saw Griffiths deny Jamie Lindsay at his near post following Semi Ajayi’s error - were at least safe in the knowledge that more chances would surely come if West Brom’s charitable status at the back continued.

The failure to bring on a defensive leader at the break was soon exposed on the resumption when Hugill rose above his markers and saw his downward header creep into the net following Shane Ferguson’s centre.

Carlos Corberan eventually got the message and a triple substitution saw two defenders make way. It was too late, the hosts had all the momentum.

Hugill spurned a chance at securing the match ball when he was clear with the overworked Griffiths getting in the way of his attempted dink.

A flowing move ended with Ogbene cutting inside and shuddering the post with a fierce drive. Moments later, United sealed the deal.

The ball broke for Tariq Fosu and his rising shot flew into the net and he glided inside to record his first goal in Millers colours.

Harding went close to a fourth while Ogbene hit the bar as Albion down tools as Rotherham started their Easter get-away from the drop zone in fitting fashion.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Harding, Humphreys, Wright (Blackett 26), Hjelde; Coventry; Ogbene, Lindsay (Odoffin 87), Fosu-Henry, Ferguson (Rathbone 65); Hugill. Substitutes unused: Vickers, Bramall, Eaves, Kelly.

West Brom: Griffiths; Furlong (Rogic 58), Ajayi (Bartley 58), Pieters, Townsend; Chalobah; Wallace, Gardner-Hickman, Swift (Albrighton 58); Dike, Thomas-Asante (Grant 73). Substitutes unused: Palmer, Malcolm, Andrews.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).