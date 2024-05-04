It was Steve Evans’ first win back in charge of the already relegated Millers and saw both Jordan Hugill and Tom Eaves bag braces to secure only their fifth win of a torrid campaign.

Eaves had an early opening when the ball fell his way in the box but Nat Phillips got in the way.

Rotherham sprung a swift attack to go in front in the 25th minute.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Ollie Rathbone of Rotherham United is challenged by Ollie Tanner of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Cardiff City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

It was Cameron Humphreys who started the move and his through ball to Cohen Bramall was perfect. The full-back was then able to put a cross on a plate for Hugill to place into the bottom corner.

Cardiff first called Rotherham’s Dillon Phillips into action when Ollie Tanner’s pass found Josh Bowler and he fired straight at the goalkeeper.

The visitors were level in the 37th minute when Tanner’s curling free-kick picked out Nat Phillips and he buried his header into the corner.

Cardiff began to enjoy their best spell in the game and again Bowler stung the palms of Dillon Phillips with a powerful strike.

Seb Revan then worried Ethan Horvath in the Cardiff goal when he took aim from distance but his shot whistled just wide.

Rotherham went back ahead in the second minute of stoppage time with Bramall again forging down the left and squaring back for Eaves who turned in.

Cardiff levelled with the first attack of the second half in the 47th minute, with Cian Ashford picking out Tanner who lashed beyond Dillon Phillips.

Eaves then had two big chances to put the Millers back in front with keeper Horvath keeping them both out.

Rotherham were awarded a penalty from the resulting corner, with Hakeem Odoffin tripped by David Turnbull in a scramble in the box.

Eaves sent Horvath the wrong way to give Rotherham back the lead in the 57th minute.

Cardiff substitute Raheem Conte fired into the side netting after cutting in dangerously from the right flank.

Rotherham went two goals in front in the 64th minute with record signing Sam Nombe finding space on the edge of the box and curling into the far corner.

Hugill notched his second to make it 5-2 on 70 minutes as he poked beyond Horvath with Nat Phillips leaving the keeper short with a pass back.

Both he and Eaves had a chance for their hat-trick but Hugill saw his effort cannon back off the goal frame and the rebound to Eaves was blocked on its way to goal.