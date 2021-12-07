Rotherham United 5 Gillingham 1 - player ratings

Once they got ahead and Gillingham were down to 10 men, Rotherham turned on the style and could have won more comfortably than 5-1.
Viktor Johansson – successfully avoided frostbite 6
Rarmani Edmonds-Green – another with little to do 6
Michael Ihiekwe – his header was instrumental in the second goal 7
Wes Harding – put in a good cross Michael Smith might have scored from 6
Dan Barlaser – the holding midfielder could easily have had four goals, scoring two and missing a penalty 8
Chiedozie Ogbene – won the second penalty with his burst of speed and scored a classy fifth 7
Ben Wiles – not an eye-catching performance 6
Ollie Rathbone – a hungry performance from him in the second half 7
Mickel Miller – a really lively presence at left wing-back, his controlled volley put the team in front 7
Freddie Ladapo – was switched on to score the game-changing goal 7
Michael Smith – deserves praise for getting into good positions but could not finish them off. Still, he is not short of credit this season 6
Substitutes:
Shane Ferguson (for Miller, 65) – even when he came on, the game was done and dusted 5
Josh Kayode (for Smith, 75) – played the pass for Barlaser's second goal 6
Will Grigg (for Ladapo, 80) – N/A
Not used: Mattock, Lindsay, Odoffin, Vickers.