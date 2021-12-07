Rotherham United 5 Gillingham 1 - player ratings

STAR PERFORMER: Dan Barlaser scores from the penalty spot

Once they got ahead and Gillingham were down to 10 men, Rotherham turned on the style and could have won more comfortably than 5-1.

Viktor Johansson – successfully avoided frostbite 6

Rarmani Edmonds-Green – another with little to do 6

Michael Ihiekwe – his header was instrumental in the second goal 7

Wes Harding – put in a good cross Michael Smith might have scored from 6

Dan Barlaser – the holding midfielder could easily have had four goals, scoring two and missing a penalty 8

Chiedozie Ogbene – won the second penalty with his burst of speed and scored a classy fifth 7

Ben Wiles – not an eye-catching performance 6

Ollie Rathbone – a hungry performance from him in the second half 7

Mickel Miller – a really lively presence at left wing-back, his controlled volley put the team in front 7

Freddie Ladapo – was switched on to score the game-changing goal 7

Michael Smith – deserves praise for getting into good positions but could not finish them off. Still, he is not short of credit this season 6

Substitutes:

Shane Ferguson (for Miller, 65) – even when he came on, the game was done and dusted 5

Josh Kayode (for Smith, 75) – played the pass for Barlaser's second goal 6

Will Grigg (for Ladapo, 80) – N/A