Rotherham United aim to avoid another unwanted Championship statistic in a torrid season - after breaking desperate run

Rotherham United's players have sampled both in a desperate 2023-24.

The nadir in a write-off of a season arrived in their recent 5-0 Championship defeat at Norwich - four days after an identikit loss at Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be no happy ending for the Millers in a campaign when relegation will be confirmed soon, alongside the wooden spoon.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson, on the touchline in Saturday's Championship game with Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

At least for their sakes, a 0-0 weekend draw with Huddersfield Town stopped the rot of sorts and avoided a tenth successive league reverse.

That last happened in a similarly torrid 2016-17 when Rotherham propped up the second-tier table virtually from day one and were relegated by a country mile.

It was a season when they mustered a club-record low of 23 points in a season. Making sure they avoid setting a new unwanted statistic will be one aim between now and May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millers head coach Leam Richardson said: "We’ve been in a moment since I have been here and need to come out of it knowing more about ourselves and representing ourselves a bit better and not come back to this point.

"Being beaten 5-0 twice, you are looking around for help and it’s important you’ve got the leadership skills and right vocabulary to make then believe and put the emotion aside and put your next best step forward because it’s easy to dive for cover, not turn up for work and find excuses about certain things, which I won’t allow.

"You’ve got to have a togetherness, cohesion and support each other in the times you need it the most.

"The players needed my support and I’d like to think I gave them it and I am probably just disappointed they didn’t get a win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers may have to make do without Christ Tiehi (pelvis) and Jordan Hugill (knee) in the final offerings of the season and they will know more shortly.

One positive on Saturday saw the bench return of Tyler Blackett, out since early October with a serious hamstring injury.