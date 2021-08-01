Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers go into first weekend of new League One season with injury concerns

League One rivals Rotherham United, meanwhile, are waiting on scans for centre-back Michael Ihiekwe and goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Signed from Portsmouth in the summer, Hiwula picked up the injury in last week's friendly against Sheffield United.

“He is going to be out for quite a considerable amount of time,” said manager Richie Wellens

INJURY: Doncaster Rovers striker Fejiri Okenabirhie

“He got a bad tackle against Sheffield United with about two or three minutes of the half to go. He carried on but we’ve had it scanned and it’s not good.”

Okenabirhie has aggravated the foot problem he started pre-season with.