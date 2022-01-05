Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers reschedule games with Lincoln City

The promotion-chasing Millers will host the Red Imps on Tuesday, January 18 (7.45pm).
The original fixture at the AESSEAL New York Stadium was due to be played on December 29, but was postponed due to a number of positive Covid cases within the Lincoln squad.
Meanwhile, Rovers' rearranged trip to Lincoln has now been confirmed for Tuesday, February 15 (7.45pm).
The original fixture, which was due to take place at the LNER Stadium on December 18 at the LNER Stadium, was postponed due to a number of Covid cases within the playing ranks at Rovers.