Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers reschedule games with Lincoln City

SOUTH YORKSHIRE neighbours Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers have both rearranged last month's scheduled League One fixtures with Lincoln City, among scores of games which were postponed over the festive season due to coronavirus issues.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:10 pm
AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.

The promotion-chasing Millers will host the Red Imps on Tuesday, January 18 (7.45pm).

The original fixture at the AESSEAL New York Stadium was due to be played on December 29, but was postponed due to a number of positive Covid cases within the Lincoln squad.

Meanwhile, Rovers' rearranged trip to Lincoln has now been confirmed for Tuesday, February 15 (7.45pm).

The original fixture, which was due to take place at the LNER Stadium on December 18 at the LNER Stadium, was postponed due to a number of Covid cases within the playing ranks at Rovers.

