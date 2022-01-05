Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers reschedule games with Lincoln City

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.

The promotion-chasing Millers will host the Red Imps on Tuesday, January 18 (7.45pm).

The original fixture at the AESSEAL New York Stadium was due to be played on December 29, but was postponed due to a number of positive Covid cases within the Lincoln squad.

Meanwhile, Rovers' rearranged trip to Lincoln has now been confirmed for Tuesday, February 15 (7.45pm).