Rotherham United and ex-Hull City striker Tom Eaves receives all-clear after 'horrible experience' after EFL Cup tie at Stoke City
The former Hull City player came on as a second-half substitute in the Potteries, which ended in a heavy 6-1 loss for the Millers.
After the game, he complained of feeling unwell and was attended by medical staff before an ambulance took him to hospital to check him out.
Taylor said: "I think there were a couple of collisions which might have pinched a nerve or crushed something.
"We expect it to come out as a muscular thing.
"That was a horrible experience, a worrying moment. Since then all the tests have come back clear.
"He's having further tests today. Anything we're getting back so far is positive. It was not a nice moment.
"The scoreline was pretty brutal and what happened with Tom compounded how bad we all felt at the end of the game. It's the first time I've witnessed something like that."
On whether he could be available for the weekend home game with Norwich City, Taylor commented: "He could come in and train tomorrow or there might need to be further investigation.
"I hope and expect it will be the former of the two. He might well feature this weekend."