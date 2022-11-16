Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene wants to increase his goal return for club and country as he continues to adjust to a more central role with the Millers.

The Republic of Ireland international, who became the first African-born player to represent his nation, was predominantly used as right wing-back and right midfielder when he broke onto the scene with Rotherham.

This season, the 25-year-old from Cork has been used in a more central forward role – with injury problems forcing the hand of ex-Millers boss Paul Warne while new manager Matt Taylor has continued to use Ogbene down the middle.

He has netted six times for Rotherham in 18 games this season but admits he wants to improve on that return.

“It’s something I really want to improve on. I looked at my stats and I don’t take enough shots per game. Maybe it’s the style of play at Rotherham, but I want to improve that,” said Ogbene from the Republic of Ireland training camp ahead of their friendly against Norway on Thursday.

“I’m sure you would prefer me scoring two every game. As a striker, you want to score more goals or even get more assists. You want to contribute to the team and be a part of the build-up play to be effective for the team. That’s what I’m working on.”

Ogbene has settled quickly into international football since making his debut against Hungary in June 2021. He has scored three times in his six senior appearances but insists he will continue to work hard to maintain his place in Stephen Kenny’s plans.

“I don’t want to say I feel established. I’m very grateful for being where I am, first of all. I’m giving off an energy and being a type of player the team like to have. I don’t think I’m the main man,” he added.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United scores their side's second goal during the Carabao Cup First Round between Port Vale and Rotherham United at Vale Park on August 10, 2022 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

“With my pace and power and my ability to stretch the pitch, I think that’s something the coaches like in me and that’s why they call upon me all the time.”

Ireland take on Norway in Dublin at 7.45pm on Thursday before concluding their set of friendlies with a meeting in Malta on Sunday evening.

Sheffield United’s John Egan and Middlesbrough’s Darragh Lenihan are both among the defenders in the latest Ireland squad for their next two games.

