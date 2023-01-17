Rotherham United and Sheffield United dominate team of the week as six other clubs represented

No less than EIGHT teams are represented in the latest XI in a 5-3-2 formation.
Goalkeeper
Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United) – Helped Rotherham United record a clean sheet on their best day in ages. Big player for the Millers in every way and with a new deal safely signed.Defence
Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) – Excelled in the absence of George Baldock and helped himself to two goals versus Stoke. Can't be bad.
Matty Platt (Bradford City) – A real giant when the bullets were flying at Wimbledon and won his headers and tackles all day.
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) – Marked his 200th Boro appearance with an imperious showing as the hosts claimed an important win against play-off rivals Millwall.
Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town) – Found the net for Town and was a rock at the back, Just unfortunate that Town's blue and white wall was breached at the death at Hull.
Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) – Making up for lost time after injury and more than did his bit as the Owls secured a fine three points at a difficult Wycombe side.
Midfield
Ollie Rathbone (Rotherham United) – Here, there and everywhere and produced an outstanding display against hometown club Blackburn, crowned by a super goal.
Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) – Enjoying a super start to 2023 and again underlined his importance to the Owls' cause at Wycombe and proved the match-winner. A leader.
Hakeem Odofin (Rotherham United) – Scored a scorching opener for the Millers and enjoyed his best day in a red and white jersey on a fine afternoon for the hosts.
Forwards
Oscar Estupinan (Hull City) – Broke Huddersfield hearts with a clinical stoppage-time leveller having earlier hit the post. Four in four in the league and up to 12 for the season.
Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) – Full of pace, threat and directness and impressed many at Villa - including Gary Neville. Set up United's goal superbly. Already a big player for Leeds.
Manager/head coach: Matt Taylor (Rotherham United).