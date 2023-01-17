Rotherham United and Sheffield United dominate team of the week as six other clubs represented

ROTHERHAM UNITED take deserved pride of place with three representatives in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week line-up after a brilliant 4-0 thumping of Blackburn Rovers.

No less than EIGHT teams are represented in the latest XI in a 5-3-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United) – Helped Rotherham United record a clean sheet on their best day in ages. Big player for the Millers in every way and with a new deal safely signed.Defence

Rotherham United's Shane Ferguson (ground) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) – Excelled in the absence of George Baldock and helped himself to two goals versus Stoke. Can't be bad.

Matty Platt (Bradford City) – A real giant when the bullets were flying at Wimbledon and won his headers and tackles all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) – Marked his 200th Boro appearance with an imperious showing as the hosts claimed an important win against play-off rivals Millwall.

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town) – Found the net for Town and was a rock at the back, Just unfortunate that Town's blue and white wall was breached at the death at Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Stoke City at Bramall Lane on January 14, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) – Making up for lost time after injury and more than did his bit as the Owls secured a fine three points at a difficult Wycombe side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield

Ollie Rathbone (Rotherham United) – Here, there and everywhere and produced an outstanding display against hometown club Blackburn, crowned by a super goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) – Enjoying a super start to 2023 and again underlined his importance to the Owls' cause at Wycombe and proved the match-winner. A leader.

HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Oscar Estupinan of Hull City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at MKM Stadium on November 01, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hakeem Odofin (Rotherham United) – Scored a scorching opener for the Millers and enjoyed his best day in a red and white jersey on a fine afternoon for the hosts.

Forwards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar Estupinan (Hull City) – Broke Huddersfield hearts with a clinical stoppage-time leveller having earlier hit the post. Four in four in the league and up to 12 for the season.

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) – Full of pace, threat and directness and impressed many at Villa - including Gary Neville. Set up United's goal superbly. Already a big player for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad