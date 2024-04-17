The former Wigan Athletic chief took charge of 24 matches after being named as the permanent replacement for Matt Taylor in December – signing a three-year deal.

The Millers won just two matches under his command in a torrid second half of the campaign and were mathematically relegated following the home loss to Plymouth Argyle on April 5. The awful run included a ten-match winless sequence earlier in the new year.

Assistant head coach Rob Kelly has also left the club.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson, who has left the club after just four months in charge.

A statement read: “Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Leam and Rob for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.

"The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course.

"Rotherham United will be making no further comment at this time.”