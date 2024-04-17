Rotherham United announce the departure of head coach ahead of key Championship game versus relegation rivals of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday
The former Wigan Athletic chief took charge of 24 matches after being named as the permanent replacement for Matt Taylor in December – signing a three-year deal.
The Millers won just two matches under his command in a torrid second half of the campaign and were mathematically relegated following the home loss to Plymouth Argyle on April 5. The awful run included a ten-match winless sequence earlier in the new year.
Assistant head coach Rob Kelly has also left the club.
A statement read: “Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Leam and Rob for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.
"The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course.
"Rotherham United will be making no further comment at this time.”
The Millers have three matches remaining in the season and host Birmingham City – relegation rivals of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday – on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.