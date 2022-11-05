Northern Ireland international Washington was withdrawn after 37 minutes because of a knee problem and replaced by Kelly. The former League of Ireland forward was only on the pitch for eight minutes before he was substituted and replaced by Chiedozie Ogbene after suffering a hamstring strain.

Hall became the third player to leave the fray because of injury as he was replaced by Lee Peltier nine minutes into the second half. The Millers face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night before making the trip to Luton Town on Saturday, in the club's final game until the World Cup break.

All three players are expected to be out of Tuesday’s South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane while Richard Wood is also a doubt.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Conor Washington of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Matt Taylor lamented: “It seems everything is against us. It is the toll of the schedule. We can’t cope with it. We could offset it if we had a big enough squad, but we don’t. It’s a cruel world for us at the moment. I hope we can put out a competitive team for the two games before the break.”

Washington had three goals in 18 Championship fixtures prior to the defeat to Norwich in South Yorkshire while Kelly had three goals in 14 league appearances, with all of the Irishman's goals coming as a substitute.