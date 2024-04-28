A goal in each half from Tommy Conway and Scott Twine saw Bristol City extend their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 win over the long-relegated Millers at Ashton Gate.

The home side took a 32nd-minute lead when Conway was brought down as he rounded goalkeeper Dillon Phillips. The striker got up to send Phillips the wrong way with a well-struck penalty for his 12th goal of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Twine doubled the advantage with a superb 57th-minute free-kick, bent around to wall with his right foot from 25 yards.

GIVE IT TO ME STRAIGHT: Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart (right) has asked Steve Evans (left) for a 'brutally honest' assessment of where the Millers are in footballing terms. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

Rotherham barely threatened, but stuck to their task gamely despite being clearly second best on the day.

Afterwards, recently-returned boss Evans said he was preparing a document for chairman Tony Stewart on the best way forward for the club after a forgettable campaign.

"This is one of the biggest challenges I have taken on, but I am confident that we can bounce back next season,” said Evans.

“I am preparing a document for the chairman which will lay out my views and plans to get us back into the Championship.

“He wants me to be brutally honest and that will be the case. I will deliver the document next week and then the hard work begins.”

Evans questioned the penalty award, but admitted his team could have no complaints about the outcome.

“We were clearly second best today. Bristol City were technically better than us, but I was proud of the way my players stuck to their task,” he added.

“Tom Eaves had a great chance to open the scoring. They will say their goalkeeper made himself big for the save, but it was a key moment because goals change games.

“I would like to have seen how we performed if taking the lead. But it wasn’t to be and then the referee has made a mistake for the penalty.”