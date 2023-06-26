Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier have signed new contracts with Rotherham United, significantly strengthening them defensively for next season.

The experienced pair have signed one-year deals.

Centre-back Morrison will effectively leave the hole left by Richard Wood after the club captain was released and joined Doncaster Rovers in the summer.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after being released by Cardiff City when Rotherham signed him up in January, but Morrison managed just two appearances before succumbing to a muscle injuryin training.

EXPERIENCE: Lee Peltier assistant Richard Wood as Rotherham United's caretaker manager before the appointment of Matt Taylor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It forced the Millers back into the market to sign Bailey Wright on loan from Sunderland but Morrison's contribution behind the scenes impressed enough for him to be offered a new deal, which he has now agreed to.

Signed last summer, Peltier was able to play a much bigger role, starting 30 Championship games and even assisting Wood when the veteran held the fort as caretaker manager between the departure of Paul Warne and the appointment of his replacement, Matt Taylor.

Although sometimes used in central defence, the 36-year-old former Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Huddersfield Town player was largely deployed at right-back when Taylor switched to a back four in the new year.

Goalkeeper Josh Vickers has rejected a new deal to link up again with Warne at Derby County, and the club are yet to hear back from Tyler Blackett and, Chiedozie Ogbene. The latter in particular is expected to be in demand after impressing both with Rotherham and the Republic of Ireland in the last few years.