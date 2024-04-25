Rotherham United boss allows former Bradford City striker Charlie Wyke to return to parent club Wigan Athletic

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Steve Evans has confirmed that loan striker Charlie Wyke has returned to parent club Wigan Athletic due to a slight ankle issue - with his time in South Yorkshire now over.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 25th Apr 2024, 13:15 BST

Former head coach Leam Richardson brought in Wyke from his former club on deadline day at the end of the winter window.

Wyke, 31, whose old clubs include Bradford City and who started his career at Middlesbrough, made his Millers debut in the home game with Hull City on February 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The centre-forward made 13 appearances in total for Rotherham, including six starts.

Rotherham United loanee Charlie Wyke, pictured in action for Wigan Athletic. He has been allowed to return to his parent club.Rotherham United loanee Charlie Wyke, pictured in action for Wigan Athletic. He has been allowed to return to his parent club.
Rotherham United loanee Charlie Wyke, pictured in action for Wigan Athletic. He has been allowed to return to his parent club.

His only goal arrived in the Easter Monday game with Millwall when he came off the bench to score a late winner for the Millers and secure just their fourth win of the current campaign.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Confirming Wyke's return to Lancashire, Evans, whose side visit Bristol City in their final away game of the campaign on Saturday, said: "He's got a little problem with his ankle that rules him out beyond next Saturday.

"He lives in the north west and he spoke to me about the possibility of being based there. We spoke to Wigan and he's gone back there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think he's going to see a consultant and maybe have a little op to tidy it up.

"From my point of view, although he's contracted to us, he goes back to being a Wigan player."

The frontman, who came through the ranks at Boro, has scored 15 times in 57 games for Latics.

Wyke made 22 appearances for the club in the first half of this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions before being loaned to Rotherham.

With his contract up in the summer, he is now expected to leave Wigan.

Related topics:Charlie WykeWigan AthleticSteve EvansBradford CityMillersLeam RichardsonSouth YorkshireHull City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.