Rotherham United boss allows former Bradford City striker Charlie Wyke to return to parent club Wigan Athletic
Former head coach Leam Richardson brought in Wyke from his former club on deadline day at the end of the winter window.
Wyke, 31, whose old clubs include Bradford City and who started his career at Middlesbrough, made his Millers debut in the home game with Hull City on February 13.
The centre-forward made 13 appearances in total for Rotherham, including six starts.
His only goal arrived in the Easter Monday game with Millwall when he came off the bench to score a late winner for the Millers and secure just their fourth win of the current campaign.
Confirming Wyke's return to Lancashire, Evans, whose side visit Bristol City in their final away game of the campaign on Saturday, said: "He's got a little problem with his ankle that rules him out beyond next Saturday.
"He lives in the north west and he spoke to me about the possibility of being based there. We spoke to Wigan and he's gone back there.
"I think he's going to see a consultant and maybe have a little op to tidy it up.
"From my point of view, although he's contracted to us, he goes back to being a Wigan player."
The frontman, who came through the ranks at Boro, has scored 15 times in 57 games for Latics.
Wyke made 22 appearances for the club in the first half of this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions before being loaned to Rotherham.
With his contract up in the summer, he is now expected to leave Wigan.
