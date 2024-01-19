LEAM RICHARDSON has hailed the decision to appoint head of recruitment Rob Scott as the new director of football at Rotherham United.

After parting company with former boss Matt Taylor in November, the Millers took a conscious decision to look towards bringing in a new ‘supremo’ responsible for all footballing aspects of the club from first-team level downwards – with the head coach being purely responsible for the first team.

Following the move to name Richardson as Taylor’s replacement, the club have now confirmed that Scott, a former Millers player from 1998 to 2005, will be handed a wider remit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott will also continue to oversee the club’s recruitment ‘arm’.

New Rotherham United director of football Rob Scott. Picture courtesy of Finlay Godbehere/RUFC.

The 50-year-old joined the club in August 2019 following a spell in senior recruitment at Watford.

Richardson said: “The decision was made by the chairman and board of directors during the crossover in management.

“Rob's been here a long time and knows the club inside out. The appointment can only be good for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a head coach or manager, you're only as good as your support network, your players and the organisation you work with.

“If the club has good practices, the head coach has a better chance of success. From a football point of view, things won't change too much.”

Richardson, who has confirmed that Peter Kioso is back in training, is continuing to press ahead in his quest for a signing breakthrough.