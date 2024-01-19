Rotherham United boss hails appointment of Rob Scott as Championship club aim to make signings breakthrough
After parting company with former boss Matt Taylor in November, the Millers took a conscious decision to look towards bringing in a new ‘supremo’ responsible for all footballing aspects of the club from first-team level downwards – with the head coach being purely responsible for the first team.
Following the move to name Richardson as Taylor’s replacement, the club have now confirmed that Scott, a former Millers player from 1998 to 2005, will be handed a wider remit.
Scott will also continue to oversee the club’s recruitment ‘arm’.
The 50-year-old joined the club in August 2019 following a spell in senior recruitment at Watford.
Richardson said: “The decision was made by the chairman and board of directors during the crossover in management.
“Rob's been here a long time and knows the club inside out. The appointment can only be good for the club.
“As a head coach or manager, you're only as good as your support network, your players and the organisation you work with.
“If the club has good practices, the head coach has a better chance of success. From a football point of view, things won't change too much.”
Richardson, who has confirmed that Peter Kioso is back in training, is continuing to press ahead in his quest for a signing breakthrough.
On the prospect of a new arrival before the weekend trip to Middlesbrough, he continued: “Fingers crossed. We've got a way we want to play. We need the (right) players to do that. Whether or not we can get them in this window remains to be seen. There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes to try to make it happen.”