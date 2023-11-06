ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor says that Jamie Lindsay has a good chance of being involved in some capacity in Tuesday night's Championship home game with Ipswich Town - with the Scottish midfielder set to put an end to his nightmare spell on the sidelines.

Lindsay has been out of action since the summer with Achilles trouble and Taylor expects him to be available for the game against the East Anglians.

Taylor said: "We might have Jamie back in some capacity.

"I think he'll be available. It will be a boost for the personality of the team to get him involved.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor, who has been handed an injury boost ahead of the home game with Ipswich Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"It will be a boost for the fans as well because we know how well he is thought of.

"He might play some part. It won't be for a long period of time.

"I don't expect him to be on the pitch until late on. He should be available to finish the game. He's still getting there.

"If we can keep him safe for the next couple of games, then he has a two-week window for more training time and possibly a reserve game. We are conscious he hasn't been on the pitch since Elche back in pre-season."

Fred Onyedinma is fine ahead of the game against the Tractor Boys, despite not being at 100 per cent in last weekend's game versus QPR after being affected by illness in the previous seven days.

Taylor will make a decision on Lee Peltier, who has been out for two games with a hamstring issue, on Tuesday morning, while the Millers chief does not expect Grant Hall (hip) to be back in the mix.

On Onyedinma and Peltier, Taylor continued: "He (Onyedinma) is okay. I'm pleased he got through the game.

"His energy levels weren't what they might have been. He seems to have recovered pretty well. He's feeling better every day.

"He (Peltier) trained today. He's not hit certain 'metrics', certain areas of speed, that he needs to hit. We'll make a decision on Pelts tomorrow."