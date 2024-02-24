Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson admits Millers have 'awful habit' after QPR defeat
The Millers, beaten 4-3 at Ipswich Town in midweek, have now lost six matches in a row and are without a win in 10. Rotherham took the lead against QPR but the hosts overturned the deficit with goals from Paul Smyth and Chris Willock.
Richardson said: “We’ve got an awful habit of taking games to people, going in front and then losing by one goal after not seeing a performance through.
“We’ve got a small squad and it looked like we ran out of legs a little bit, with travelling to Ipswich on Tuesday night and travelling back down here yesterday.
“Sometimes the Championship can catch up with you if you’re not bang at it and your fitness levels are not really high.
“Our lads put a lot in on Tuesday night and it’s very similar over the games I’ve been here – the performance levels are there to compete, we just need to turn that dial a bit to turn the draws into wins and losses into draws.
“I came into a situation which I knew and I’ve been trying to instil good habits. It’s important that we work hard and that we address certain things and move forward to be better as a football club.”