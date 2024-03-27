Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson clarifies situation regarding Christi Tiehi plus Jordan Hugill update ahead of Championship trip to Preston
Posting earlier this week on social media, Tiehi announced that he would not play again for the remainder of 2023-24 due to a pelvic problem.
In a fresh update, Richardson confirmed that the 25-year-old may not miss the rest of the Championship season after all following a 'second opinion' on the injury.
Tiehi, who joined the Millers for a then club record fee of £500,000 from Czech Republic side Slovan Liberec in the summer window, has made 37 appearances for the club in all competitions this term, scoring two goals.
Only goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has currently made more league starts in 2023-24 than former Ivory Coast under-20 international Tiehi, who was born in Paris.
Announcing that his season was over on his Instagram account, Tiehi said: "Unfortunately, my season has ended due to injury but I will come back stronger."
On fresh developments ahead of his side's Good Friday trip to Preston North End, Richardsoon said: "That's still an ongoing issue. We've had a second opinion and it doesn't seem as definite as we first thought.
"We'll manage it day by day, week by week. I won't commit to him being out for the season.
"Two specialists have had differences of opinion. We'll continue to go down that road and get the best outcome.
"He's represented himself very well. He's stuck to the task. He's always been available to train and to play."
Jordan Hugill (knee) will miss the club's Easter progamme, Richardson said.
He added: "He's been to see specialists to see what the best form of recuperation is. It's something we're managing on a daily basis."
