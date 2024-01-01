The Millers are enjoying something of a resurgence under Richardson and are now unbeaten in their last three league games. They went behind twice against Blackburn but levelled on two occasions.

Sean Morrison cancelled out Arnor Sigurdsson’s opener before Tom Eaves struck late to level after Sammie Szmodics restored the Rovers lead.

Speaking after the game, Richardson said: “I thought we started both halves unlike ourselves and were punished. Very respectful of Blackburn. They’ve got some good players, been together for a while and quite fluent in what they’re doing.

Leam Richardson's Rotherham United held Blackburn Rovers to a 2-2 draw. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

“But for the level of effort and endeavour in what we are trying to do with the bodies – I don’t think there will be another team in the country who’ve used less bodies than us over the Christmas period – it’s commendable to the players so they take the credit for this period. Take the point and move on.”

Rotherham are not exactly among the Championship’s most well-equipped clubs and squad depth has previously been pointed out as an issue for the Millers.

However, substitutes injected life into the game and Richardson paid tribute to their influence. He said: “The game got stretched, possibly doing the wrong thing for the right reasons at times, but we tried to take control of the game.

"The subs helped us. To go behind at any stage is difficult so to have the mindset to come back into the game and possibly go and get more from it is pleasing.”