The problems have proved a major bugbear for the Millers throughout a wet winter and are showing no signs of abating at the start of spring.

The Millers' relegation will be mathematically confirmed shortly following a dire campaign. Going forward, resolving the drainage problems represents the 'number one priority' to address at the club alongside player and staff recruitment in the view of Richardson.

On whether the players have been able to train on the first-team matches throughout the international break, Richardson added: “Unfortunately, not. We’ve not been able to get on the training ground as much as we’d like.

Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson.

"We’ve got smallish areas to get a bit of work done, but it’s been an ongoing issue since I have been here.

"It’s got to be the number one priority alongside obviously the recruitment of players and staff to reset and come again as a football club as the last few months have been challenging.

"It’s something we’ve had to overcome and adapt to. But it’s something we’ve got to be really mindful (of) and certainly never be in this position again.”

Meanwhile, Richardson has clarified the situation regarding midfielder Christ Tiehi.

Posting earlier this week on social media, Tiehi announced that he would not play again for the remainder of 2023-24 due to a pelvic problem.

On fresh developments ahead of his side's Good Friday trip to Preston, Richardson commented: "That's still an ongoing issue.

"We've had a second opinion and it doesn't seem as definite as we first thought.

"We'll manage it day by day, week by week. I won't commit to him being out for the season.

"Two specialists have had differences of opinion. We'll continue to go down that road and get the best outcome."