Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor is planning to use the free agent market to bolster his ranks further following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Although the window is now officially closed, clubs can still do business with free agents and Taylor has his eye on more reinforcements.

Speaking after the victory over the Canaries, he said: “I will always want more in a window. We’re now going to target a couple of free agents because I still want definitely one more in, in the next week or so. As much as it’s closed, I’m still looking to do a bit of business.

"We want to keep improving the central position of the defence, and another attacking-type midfield player who can play off either side or a slightly higher layer. More options, I’m so comfortable with so many different areas of this squad right now, I just think we can get more.”

Rotherham saw off Norwich with goals from Dexter Lembikisa and Jordan Hugill, inflicting Norwich’s first league loss of the campaign.

There were clear signs of improvement from the Millers and fans will be hoping it marks the beginning of an upwards trajectory.

Taylor said: “We improved again, got the goals, which always makes it a better performance, because when you’re playing well you need something to show for it. Against a top quality team, [we] put them under pressure.

"As the game progresses, you know there’s always going to be a reaction, a sting in the tail. I was pleased, not that they scored when they did, but [that] it gave us time to settle, time to address a few things. From that point on, we weren’t comfortable by any means but we saw out the game.

"As much as the outside world will always judge you in these fixtures against big clubs at the level which they are, the players have to keep believing.