ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Taylor was delighted to see his side come from behind to earn a draw for the first time this season as they moved six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 1-1 stalemate at Swansea City.

While he was pleased, his opposite number Russell Martin had to listen to his team being booed off the pitch at the end of the game as their miserable run continued.

It was Chiedozie Ogbene’s amazing flick, while flat on his back in front of goal, that levelled things up in the 52nd minute after Joel Piroe had opened the scoring in the first half, enabling the Millers to back up their 2-1 home win over Sunderland last week with another point.

“That goal was a big moment for us and I was pleased we kept attacking the game. We were generally on the front foot and things could have been even better for us,” said Taylor.

HARD BATTLE: Rotherham United's Leo Hjelde is fouled by Swansea City's Oli Cooper (right) during Monday night's Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“Georgie Kelly had a chance with his first touch after coming on and the ball somehow bounced away from goal.

“That result will give us a lot of confidence moving forward – it’s another point in the right direction. We’ve got 12 games left and every one is going to be massive for us – we need more points.

“We’ve got to keep going for it and keep the bit between our teeth. It was important that we backed up the win over Sunderland.”

Swansea’s fall from grace has seen them slump from fourth to 15th since October with only three wins in 20 games.

GOOD NIGHT: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor was pleased to see his team earn a deserved point at Swansea City Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Martin said: “We’re disappointed and frustrated with the performance. There is so much anxiety in our game, and anxiety and fear kills creativity and freedom – I’ve been there as a player.

“When we finally got a grip on the game and changed shape, I thought it would settle everyone down. Then we conceded a rubbish goal.

“We didn’t have any real period of sustained pressure in their final third. That comes from recent results and the performance tonight carried on from the Stoke game last Tuesday.”