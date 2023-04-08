All Sections
Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor fearing the worst after injury-hit defender Bailey Wright suffers a fresh problem

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor admits he is fearing the worst after injury-jinxed loan defender Bailey Wright came off in the first half of the Good Friday win over West Brom with a nasty foot injury.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:46 BST

The Australian, 30, who joined from Sunderland on the final day of the January transfer window, hobbled off after 25 minutes of the 3-1 success over Albion after coming off second best in a block tackle.

The Millers fear the loan centre-half may have broken his ankle or foot and if that's the case he won't feature in the final seven matches of their survival run-in.

Taylor, whose side visit Norwich City on Easter Monday, said: "He landed and heard a crack.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"He's a warrior. He tried to get up and put weight through it, but couldn't do that, so I'd suggest there's a broken bone in there or a rupture of some sort.

"He'll get assessed. It doesn't look good. It's the top of the foot/ankle. It's the curse of the centre-halves at Rotherham."

Rotherham are already without central defenders Sean Morrison (thigh) and Grant Hall (hamstring) until the end of the season while Cameron Humphreys is managing a knee injury.

Tyler Blackett, who missed the recent game at Hull City with hamstring issue, replaced Wright against West Brom.

Matt TaylorWest BromMillersSunderlandNorwich CityAlbion