The Australian, 30, who joined from Sunderland on the final day of the January transfer window, hobbled off after 25 minutes of the 3-1 success over Albion after coming off second best in a block tackle.
The Millers fear the loan centre-half may have broken his ankle or foot and if that's the case he won't feature in the final seven matches of their survival run-in.
Taylor, whose side visit Norwich City on Easter Monday, said: "He landed and heard a crack.
"He's a warrior. He tried to get up and put weight through it, but couldn't do that, so I'd suggest there's a broken bone in there or a rupture of some sort.
"He'll get assessed. It doesn't look good. It's the top of the foot/ankle. It's the curse of the centre-halves at Rotherham."
Rotherham are already without central defenders Sean Morrison (thigh) and Grant Hall (hamstring) until the end of the season while Cameron Humphreys is managing a knee injury.
Tyler Blackett, who missed the recent game at Hull City with hamstring issue, replaced Wright against West Brom.