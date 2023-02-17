ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Taylor remains confident that loan signing Domingos Quina will feature before the end of the season in the Millers’ survival fight – despite suffering a knee ligament injury in midweek.

The Watford winger, a deadline day signing who had a spell at Barnsley in the second half of 2021-22, felt a knee problem in the warm-up to the 2-1 reverse at Reading and did not feature from the sub’s bench.

Scans have revealed some damage, but the problem is not thought to be serious.

Taylor, speaking before the Championship home game with Coventry, said: "Quina is not great news. It's a grade two problem on his medial knee ligaments. He will be assessed and we are looking at solutions in relation to getting him back as soon as we possibly can.

"It was on the back of dropping out of a warm-up and he was in a match-day squad. We did not realise at the time how serious it was and I don't think he realised at the time."It is a real shame for Dom and we will assess him over the next few weeks."

On fears that Quina might not feature for the rest of the campaign, he continued: "I don't think so because the manner of the injury was not major in any way. He just opened his knee up and there is obviously some damage in there.

"The symptoms on Monday and Tuesday before the game were fine and it was only when he passed the ball in the warm-up that it opened up again. We have to be careful with any knee injury, but I'd like to think he will play a big part this season and it won't be months out, but weeks."Leo Hjedle could be involved at the weekend, while influential midfielder Oli Rathbone could also be available.

Taylor continued: "Leo has done a little bit of training this week. He still has a little bit of discomfort in that ankle area. But he's got the chance of being involved in some capacity."

On Rathbone, he said: "He has got a chance. Because he has had this injury before or compliant/problem in terms of fatigue in his groin and obviously the tendon aspect, he knows how to recover from it. He has recovered in the past and we hope that might be the case going into this weekend.