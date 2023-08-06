All Sections
Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor gives verdict on 'tough' opening day at Stoke City

ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Taylor expressed his frustration after a tough opening day to the Championship campaign.
By Carl Livesey
Published 6th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST

The hosts raced into an early lead with Ki-Jana Hoever – returning for a second loan spell with The Potters – firing in an emphatic opener inside five minutes.

A dominant first-half display was rewarded in added time as Vidigal, who was a summer arrival from Maritimo, netted a quickfire double to heap misery on The Millers.

Matt Taylor’s half-time tactical tweaking sparked an instant impact as substitute Lee Peltier scored with his first touch to hand the visitors hope.

TOUGH DAY: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor gives instructions from the touchline at the bet365 Stadium Picture: Ian Hodgson/PATOUGH DAY: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor gives instructions from the touchline at the bet365 Stadium Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA
However, the early damage proved to be irreparable for Rotherham, who were reduced to 10 men after debutant Cafu was sent off.

Jacob Brown added a fourth with a late tap in as Stoke strode to an impressive and assured opening-day victory.

“It was a tough afternoon for us,” admitted the Millers’ boss afterwards. “They’re a good team and they got on the front foot and we struggled to get any aspect of control.

“We did well to keep it at 1-0 for a large period of the first half and I was pleased that we showed enough character to stay in the game.

KILLER BLOW: Stoke City's Jacob Brown celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Rotherham United at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PAKILLER BLOW: Stoke City's Jacob Brown celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Rotherham United at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA
“But then (conceding) two goals in quick succession is really frustrating and it looked like a mountain to climb.

“There’s lots to take from it in terms of where we have to improve, but character and personality-wise, we were better in the second half.

“A lot of teams go two or three behind and almost when you’ve got nothing to lose, you play differently when the pressure’s off.

“Mentally we had nothing to lose and we asked them to show a little bit more belief; they started to show it but when Cafu got sent off, it was a difficult one for us.

“We weren’t sharp enough, bright enough or good enough in that first half and we know we can be better.

“We’ve caught a good team on a very good day and a poor day for ourselves, but we know we can improve in certain areas.”

Stoke City: Travers, Hoever, Rose, Wilmot, Stevens, Pearson (Thompson 79), Laurent, Brown, Johnson (Sidibe 90), Vidigal (Wesley 90), Mmaee (Oliveira 75). Unused substitutes: Bonham, Tymon, McNally, Lowe, Okagbue.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Humphreys, Morrison (Peltier 46), Blackett, Onyedinma (McCart 79), Rathbone (Kayode 79), Cafu, Bramall, Odofin, Wiles, Hugill (Kelly 63), Peltier (Lembikisa 58). Unused substitutes: Phillips, Bola, McGuckin, Ayres.

Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

