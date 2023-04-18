Matt Taylor hailed the ‘spirit’ of his team as they kept Burnley’s title celebrations on ice – but the Rotherham United manager admits he needs to go into the emergency loan market for a new goalkeeper for the survival run-in.

A Millers team that included third-choice goalkeeper Robbie Hemfrey in the second half earned a hugely important 2-2 draw with champions-elect Burnley to move four points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining.

Georgie Kelly was another half-time substitute and another hero as he equalised four minutes from time after Manuel Benson had finally broken Hemfrey and Rotherham’s resistance with an 82-minute curling effort.

“Going behind the spirit we showed was outstanding," said Taylor. “I felt we deserved something and it was important we got something to improve that belief not just in the team but in the stands as well.

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor barks out the instuctions. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"They’ve given everything, we need to help them with the bodies, getting them into position. But that spirit was there for all to see.

"We’ve got to keep that going into the weekend. Hopefully we’ll go (to Bristol City) well supported.”

Rotherham fell behind in the 26th minute to a sweeping move finished by Scott Twine.

But they levelled in first-half stoppage time when a combination of Vitinho, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell failed to deal with Shane Ferguson’s inswinging corner.

Equaliser: Rotherham's Georgie Kelly celebrates making it 2-2 against Burnley (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"That was an important time to score,” said Taylor.

"It felt like that sort of night, when we did get close to the opposition box it looked like we had something about us.

"Even the bulld-up to the second goal was a long throw, just big bodies, opposite style to Burnley, they move the ball so well, so we knew we had to make the most of those opportunities.

“You could sense it as building as the game wore on. Woody at the back, Georgie Kelly, one of their own coming back in Ben Wiles.”

As creditable as 20-year-old Hemfrey played, the former Scottish youth international was only signed in September as a third choice and was thrust into his professional debut at half-time with Josh Vickers – already deputising for injured No 1 Viktor Johansson – struggling with a groin injury.

It means Taylor and recruitment chief Rob Scott will be hitting the phones this week trying to find an available goalkeeper.

"To start with we were going to keep Josh on, he was in too much pain, he wanted to keep going, but it was obvious he couldn’t.

"Robbie probably kicked it worse, your league debut, nothing to fall back on, perhaps that’s the best way. He did what he had to do, even more so with the Burnley fans behind him."

“But we have to quickly go into the market and find a keeper for the weekend.”

Burnley can clinch the title on Saturday, and with promotion back to the Premier League already secured, manager Vincent Kompany praised his team for the way they went about the game.

"The performance was really good, I was happy with the flow of our game,” he said. "We kept the game alive, there were some interesting ways we created chances. I just feel sorry for the lads they didn’t get the win today.

"I have no complaints about the outcome of the game, it still leaves us in the same position to win the league on Saturday.