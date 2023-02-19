Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor hits out at refereeing 'injustice' as Millers are beaten by Coventry City

Matt Taylor hit out at a refereeing “injustice” as his side were beaten by Coventry City on a weekend that saw three of their four relegation rivals pick up three points.

It was a disappointing 250th game as a manager for Taylor and he felt an early disallowed header from Jordan Hugill should have counted. Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres struck after the break to secure to back-to-back victories for Coventry, whose play-off chase is now picking up pace.

Taylor reflected: “It started well and we should have been ahead. I can’t understand why the foul has been given. It’s an injustice.

"There has not been a collision in there. It’s a frustrating one.The first-half performance was good enough.

Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA

"As the second half went on, when we were behind, the pressure mounted and execution let us down. They are not a team you want to be chasing the game against.

“We did not have the outlets for quality. Even in the first half, the final act was not quite there. We did not do enough in that second half.

“I can’t think of many occasions when their backline was put under pressure. The ball was never really where we wanted it. We need to start having something to show for the performances. We were reacting rather than being proactive in that second half. We need to find a way of being competitive.”

The defeat came after Cardiff City had beaten Reading 1-0 on Friday evening while Blackpool and Huddersfield Town picked up home wins over Stoke City and Birmingham City on Saturday. Wigan Athletic also claimed an important point at home to Norwich City.

Rotherham United Manager Matt Taylor (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Wigan, Blackpool and Huddersfield occupy the bottom three with the trio all on 31 points with the Millers two points above the relegation zone. Cardiff are a further two points above Rotherham but have played a game more than the bottom four sides. Coventry manager Mark Robins praised his team for taking control of the second half. He said: “It’s a good win because these are a difficult team to play against.

"They tried to win the game and were brave.”

Rotherham United: Johansson, Bramall, Coventry, Hugill (Kelly 78), Ogbene, Ferguson (Washington 60), Rathbone, Hall (Wright 78), Peltier (Eaves 78), Odoffin (Fosu 54), Humphreys. Unused substitutes: Vickers, Hjelde.

Coventry City: Wilson, Doyle, McFadzean, Norton-Cuffy, Allen, McNally, Gyokeres, Bidwell, Eccles (L Kelly 89), Hamer, Palmer (Godden 72). Unused substitutes: Moore, Rose, Wilson-Esbrand, Walker, Burroughs.