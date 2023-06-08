ROTHERHAM UNITED have lined up a new coaching addition with Premier League experience following the news that first-team/development coach Jonathan Hill has left the Championship club by mutual consent.

The new face will link up with the Millers when they return for pre-season training on Monday, June 26 after becoming available. He was initially wanted by Matt Taylor when he came to the club last October, but was unavailable at the time.

Hill, 52, worked in his role with the club for just seven months after following manager Matt Taylor from Devon to South Yorkshire last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor said: “He’s someone that myself and Wayne (Carlisle) knew and trusted from our time together at Exeter City and his experience and knowledge played a big part in last season’s success.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We are incredibly grateful for everything Jon has done for us, and the role he has played in the development of our young players. Jon will remain a close contact of the club and we wish him well in his next adventure.