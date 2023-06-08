All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Three children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor lines up Premier League recruit after departure of coach Jonathan Hill by mutual consent

ROTHERHAM UNITED have lined up a new coaching addition with Premier League experience following the news that first-team/development coach Jonathan Hill has left the Championship club by mutual consent.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:02 BST

The new face will link up with the Millers when they return for pre-season training on Monday, June 26 after becoming available. He was initially wanted by Matt Taylor when he came to the club last October, but was unavailable at the time.

Hill, 52, worked in his role with the club for just seven months after following manager Matt Taylor from Devon to South Yorkshire last autumn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taylor said: “He’s someone that myself and Wayne (Carlisle) knew and trusted from our time together at Exeter City and his experience and knowledge played a big part in last season’s success.

Most Popular
Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We are incredibly grateful for everything Jon has done for us, and the role he has played in the development of our young players. Jon will remain a close contact of the club and we wish him well in his next adventure.

“We’ve already identified the individual we want to replace Jon and if everything goes to plan, we will have them with us for the start of pre-season.”

Related topics:Matt TaylorMillersPremier LeagueDevonSouth Yorkshire