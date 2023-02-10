ROTHERHAM UNITED head coach Matt Taylor believes that form midfielder Ollie Rathbone has a big future in the long-term at the AESSEAL New York Stadium - with the club making moves to get him to sign an extended contract.

Rathbone's deal expires in the summer of 2024, but the Millers are reportedly attempting to persuade the former Rochdale man to sign a long-term deal.

Rathbone captained the side in last weekend's derby with Sheffield United and has hinted to the local press that he is ready to commit his extended future to the South Yorkshire club.

His goal against hometown Blackburn last month is also among four nominations for the Championship's goal of the month award for January.

Rotherham United's Ollie Rathbone. Picture: PA.

He is up against Reading's Jeff Hendrick, Burnley's Scott Twine and Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer. Voting closes at 5pm on Monday.

Taylor, whose side face a relegation six-pointer at Blackpool on Saturday, said: "We need to tie down some players to longer-term deals.

"He (Rathbone) is a big part of what we're trying to build.

"He typifies what the club stands for, what the fans like to see.

"I think there is still so much more to come from him. Haks' (Hakeem Odoffin's) influence and Conor Coventry coming in has maybe taken the pressure off him a little bit.