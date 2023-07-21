Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor on Sullay Kaikai, Billy Sharp, George Kelly and a signings update

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor will make a decision on whether to offer trialist winger Sullay Kaikai a deal by the end of this weekend.

The former Crystal Palace, Blackpool and Wycombe player recently linked up with the Millers, but his time at the club’s training camp in Spain was cut short due to personal reasons.

The 27-year-old returned to the Millers training ground this week and featured in Wednesday’s friendly with Middlesbrough. He will also make an appearance in Saturday’s game at Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor said: "We want to make a decision on Sullay by the end of the weekend."

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The Millers chief says the club are also 'close' to completing a loan signing.

On the prospect of activity this week, Taylor, in need of some creative and striking options, said: "I hope so, we are close on a loan.

"I think that's realistic in the next couple of days and another one might come through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have almost got agreements in place with a couple of clubs. Now, we are down to the players (and if they have other suitors elsewhere), which always happens."

Taylor is also expecting a final decision from former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp by the end of this week.

He added: "We will probably know by the end of the week in relation to that."

The Rotherham boss has also allayed fears regarding striker Georgie Kelly, who missed the midweek friendly with Middlesbrough due to an injury niggle."Georgie played through the game on Saturday absolutely fine, but has a bit of tightness in his calf," Taylor observed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a really strange sensation. It's almost like a 'pulse' in there. There's nothing showing on the testing.