Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor on West Ham loanee Conor Coventry's biggest asset

CONOR COVENTRY is just a few games into his Rotherham United journey.

But Matt Taylor has seen enough to know that he can already trust the West Ham loanee who has stepped into big shoes of Dan Barlaser.

Taylor, whose side were edged out late on at Reading in midweek, said: "There are some players who cause you sleepless nights as a manager in terms of not quite knowing what you're going to get out of them. Conor seems someone I can really depend on and trust.

"Despite his young age, he has a good pedigree and good experience. His mind seems to be his biggest asset, along with being a good footballer. He's got a hell of a chance.

West Ham's Conor Coventry (right) and Blackburn Rovers' Tyrhys Dolan in action during the Carabao Cup third round match at London Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022. Picture: PA

"It's a good challenge for him. He's got big shoes to fill because Dan was our captain and somebody who had performed so well for us, hence the fee and his move to Middlesbrough who are challenging at the top end of the table. Conor seems to have a mature head on young shoulders."

Despite being only 22, Coventry has already amassed plenty of experience and Taylor is backing him to make the next step with the Millers.

Taylor continued: "Whatever happens in the next few months will put him in a better position to go on and play Premier League football, which he has a great chance of doing. He's going to learn a lot about himself.