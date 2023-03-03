ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor says that he would like senior defender Lee Peltier to remain at the club beyond this season.

Vastly-experienced Peltier signed a 12-month deal with the Millers after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season with fellow Yorkshire teams Leeds United and Huddersfield Town also among the Liverpudlian's former clubs.

The 36-year-old has proved his weight in gold since in several roles across the backline while also assisting with coaching duties on an interim basis following the departure of Paul Warne to Derby County last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made 28 appearances so far this term.

Lee Peltier. Picture: Getty Images.

On whether he wants Peltier to remain at the club, Taylor - whose side welcome QPR in the Championship on Saturday, Taylor said: "Yes. As I've mentioned with Grant Hall, I've loved working with Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to be aware of his body. He's not getting any younger, but when he's been on that pitch, he's been incredible.

"I've said so many good things about Lee. Character-wise, he's as good as anybody. He puts his body on the line.

"Against Sunderland, not wanting to come off the pitch .. That shows you what he's about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's desperate for success, personally and also collectively for the team. He wants to achieve what we all want to achieve at this club.

"When he's not been around the place due to injury, we have missed him. We speak long and hard about contracts.