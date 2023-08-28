ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor is keeping his fingers crossed that club-record signing Christ Tiehi won't be the latest addition to an already crowded treatment room after coming off in the weekend Championship loss to Leicester City.

The midfielder exited the fray with cramp late on in Saturday's encounter - after giving everything for the team cause in an unlucky 2-1 home reverse.

He will be assessed ahead of Tuesday night's EFL Cup trip to Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor commented: "He's cramped up twice now. He can't give any more.

Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (right) and Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday August 26, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

"There's a reason in pre-season why you do 45 minutes, then 60, then 70. He's done 65 and 75 straight away in the most demanding of matches.

"We hope he's not strained anything. He's certainly sore in a few body parts.

"That was a big moment when he came off the pitch, you could all see why we have signed him and brought him to this club. He matches opposition attacks with his speed and holds the middle of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of a sudden, we were a little bit weaker at our core and couldn't quite put pressure back on the ball.

"But they put everything into it, but I wish I could help them more.”

Taylor, whose side have taken one point from a possible 12 at the start of 2023-24 and have suffered three losses, continued: "We're getting closer and closer to how I picture how I want us to play. That has to mirror up with getting more points.