Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor provides an update on the fitness of key midfielder Christ Tiehi ahead of EFL Cup tie with Stoke City
The midfielder exited the fray with cramp late on in Saturday's encounter - after giving everything for the team cause in an unlucky 2-1 home reverse.
He will be assessed ahead of Tuesday night's EFL Cup trip to Stoke City.
Taylor commented: "He's cramped up twice now. He can't give any more.
"There's a reason in pre-season why you do 45 minutes, then 60, then 70. He's done 65 and 75 straight away in the most demanding of matches.
"We hope he's not strained anything. He's certainly sore in a few body parts.
"That was a big moment when he came off the pitch, you could all see why we have signed him and brought him to this club. He matches opposition attacks with his speed and holds the middle of the pitch.
"All of a sudden, we were a little bit weaker at our core and couldn't quite put pressure back on the ball.
"But they put everything into it, but I wish I could help them more.”
Taylor, whose side have taken one point from a possible 12 at the start of 2023-24 and have suffered three losses, continued: "We're getting closer and closer to how I picture how I want us to play. That has to mirror up with getting more points.
"It's a big booster in that we're taking on some proper teams and playing well. Now let's take them on and pick up some points."